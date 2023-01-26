 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold leasing: Is it a worthy investment?

Jan 31, 2023 / 02:34 PM IST

Before we evaluate if you should invest in Gold leasing, let’s quickly see how Gold has been performing.

One of India’s leading fintech apps - Gullak, has recently announced its latest offering - Gullak Gold+ - an investment option through which you can earn extra 5% Gold every year on top of annual Gold returns of ~11%. They provide the extra 5% by leasing/renting your Gold to jewellers who in return give you an interest every month.

Quick recap of the Gold investment landscape

- Gold's CAGR for 1, 3, 5, 10, 15, 20 & 30 year duration has been greater than 11%
- Gold beats returns from Nifty 4 out of 5 times in the last 5 years
- In 2022, Central banks globally have accumulated gold reserves at a pace never seen since 1967, when the US dollar was still backed by the precious metal. Demand for gold has jumped by 28% in September quarter(2022), according to the World Gold Council report, primarily driven by a flight towards safer assets amid soaring inflation, according to a new World Gold Council report.
- Experts in India predict Gold prices to touch 62K this year & with a predicted Global financial crisis, a lot of international experts predict Gold to be soaring in the next 5 & 10 year period as well.