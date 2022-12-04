 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Godrej Properties adds 8 new projects worth Rs 16,500 cr so far in FY23: Pirojsha Godrej

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 01:28 PM IST

With four months still left in 2022-23 financial year, Godrej Properties Executive Chairman Pirojsha Godrej is hopeful that the company will add many more land parcels in its portfolio by March.

Enthused by strong housing demand, Godrej Properties is aggressively acquiring land for future development and has added eight new projects so far this fiscal with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 16,500 crore.

The company is in discussions with multiple landowners for acquisition of land, either outrightly or by entering into joint development agreements (JDAs).

”We have added projects worth Rs 16,500 crore so far this financial year and have already crossed our full year guidance of Rs 15,000 crore. Given strong further visibility, we will end the 2022-23 fiscal much ahead of the target,” Pirojsha Godrej told PTI.

He did not share the revised target for the new business development for the current fiscal. Pirojsha sounded extremely bullish on sales bookings and new land acquisitions in the coming months. In February this year, Pirojsha Godrej had outlined plans to invest around Rs 7,500 crore over the next 12-18 months on acquisition and development of new real estate projects.

As per the plans, Godrej Properties has added 8 new land parcels, almost all 100 per cent owned, so far this fiscal and these will help in generating sales revenue worth Rs 16,500 crore. Earlier this month, Godrej Properties acquired an 18-acre land parcel in Kandivali, Mumbai for Rs 750 crore to develop a luxury housing project.