Goa aims for 100% renewable energy usage by 2050: CM Pramod Sawant

PTI
Mar 03, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said the state government has set a goal to ensure 100 per cent renewable energy usage across all sectors by 2050. Addressing the second edition of Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) Conference on Clean Renewable Energy 2023 here, Sawant said the state government's plan is expected to create around 15,000 jobs.

"This ambitious plan is expected to create around 15,000 additional jobs, with 500 jobs per year dedicated exclusively to the solar and wind energy generation sector, the chief minister said.

The government is committed to generating 150 MW of green energy in the next two years and will be setting up 100 MW solar power plants throughout Goa, he said.