Gen Z, X, etc.: Making the generational alphabet soup work

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 23, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

Each generation has experienced the world differently and has different values, and need to accommodate each other. It's not a mammoth task.

Experts say that for organisations to manage this seemingly difficult problem is to apply the same principles they do to understand their customers. (Image Credit: Pixabay)

When a Gen Z colleague of 48-year-old Rajendra Mishra (name changed) greeted him saying “you are the main character,” he was perplexed. He googled the phrase and learnt it was a Gen Z expression for someone who was generally well-liked — a harmless manifestation of the generation gap at work.

“In the ITeS sector, age is unlikely to affect computer literacy. However, there may be differences in how familiar and comfortable people are with technology – essentially, the digital nativity versus the digital adoption divide,’’ said Jacob Jesuroon, Senior Vice President and Head of HR at Access Healthcare.

He says that, for instance, in IT and IT-enabled services organisations, the BPO (Business Process Outsourcing) workforce size is heavily skewed towards freshers. Entry-level positions are filled by Gen Z (those born between 1990-2010), while the middle management responsible for supervising them is primarily millennial (those born between 1980-1995).

“The senior leadership is mainly composed of Gen X (born between 1965-1980). Boomers (born between 1945-1965) are rare in this kind of tech-based knowledge services firms, except at the very top, as board members or advisors,” said Jesuroon.

Different generations may have different priorities and values, and these differences can lead to misunderstanding or conflict. “Let’s take a very small example of what to wear in an office. While the older generation might prefer strict formals, the newer generation prioritises comfort over presentability, feels Shikhar Singh, Head of HR at Cutshort, a placement firm.