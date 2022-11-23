 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gambling’s global coming out party in Qatar

And, for a gambling industry trying to capitalize on the potential $160-billion-plus tentpole football event, the own goal of a share-price slump at sports-bet firm DraftKings Inc. after customers reported their accounts were compromised and cash withdrawn.

The Qatar World Cup got off to an inauspicious start this week: a loss for the host nation, a ban on drinking beer and the threat of a yellow card for players wearing anti-discrimination armbands.

DraftKings says it identified less than $300,000 of customers funds that were affected and intends to make customers whole. But it’s the tip of an iceberg of potentially grim unintended consequences that the post-pandemic betting boom will bring to society, including addiction, corruption and money-laundering risks, as cash-strapped governments and sports leagues push to liberalize previously illegal or frowned-upon business to boost their bottom line.

There are global forces at work here: Technology has cranked up the appeal and accessibility of sports broadcasting via the smartphone in our pocket — and also unleashed the ability of gambling firms to reel in punters 24/7. Covid-19 has accelerated legalization efforts from the US to Brazil to Thailand as governments search for new tax revenues and the industry splashes cash on new growth drivers after lockdown.

Hence, DraftKings has described the World Cup as “the big one”: The confluence of a major sporting event and a newly legalized US market, which UBS reckons could be worth $19 billion by 2025. Americans are hardly soccer-mad; Bloomberg Intelligence’s Brian Egger estimates $1.7 billion in US wagers on the World Cup, a fraction of the Super Bowl’s. But it’s a test case for a marketing blitz that saw DraftKings alone spend nearly $1 billion last year to attract new customers.

The betting boom’s defenders argue this is a virtuous pattern of dodgy offshore business being dragged onshore. Yet we don’t know whether the bombardment of celebrity-packed gambling ads will create its own crisis of problem gambling — with helplines already flooded with calls — or corruption in sport as suspected match-fixing soars. Or whether regulators are up to the task of keeping up with the churn of digital dollars and the hacking, data breaches and criminal activity it can bring.