G20: Larry Summers, NK Singh-led panel on multilateral banks to submit report by June 30

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 02:24 PM IST

The nine-member panel also includes Tharman Shanmugarathnam, a Senior Minister and former deputy prime minister of Singapore

The decision to set up the expert panel was taken last month.

The G20 expert group on strengthening multilateral development banks (MDBs), such as the World Bank, has been constituted and given until June 30 to submit its report.

The group, co-chaired by former US Secretary of Treasury Larry Summers and India's NK Singh, chairman of the 15th Finance Commission, will have seven other members, the Ministry of Finance said in a statement on March 28.

The other members of the expert group are:

>> Tharman Shanmugarathnam: Senior Minister, Government of Singapore