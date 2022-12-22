 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Future Enterprises defaults on Rs 86.18 lakh interest payment for NCDs

PTI
Dec 22, 2022 / 10:29 PM IST

FEL has defaulted on interest payments for the period from June 21, 2022, to December 20, 2022.

Debt-ridden Future Enterprises Ltd (FEL) on Thursday said it has defaulted on interest payment of Rs 86.18 lakh for its non-convertible debentures.

The due date for payment was December 21, 2022, it said in a regulatory filing.

"The Company is unable to service its obligations in respect of the interest on Non-Convertible Debentures... due on December 21, 2022," it said.

The debentures have a coupon rate of 9.55 per cent per annum.

The total amount of securities issued was Rs 18 crore.