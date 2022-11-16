 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
FTX Collapse: RBI has the last laugh on crypto. If you ignored Das’s warnings, the joke is on you

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Nov 16, 2022 / 02:16 PM IST

The central bank deserves praise for standing firm on its stance against cryptocurrencies, warning investors time to time of their inherent risks despite silence from the Centre.

On November 17, 2021, a Moneycontrol column argued why investors in crypto assets should not ignore the repeated warnings by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on the potential risks posed by virtual currencies (Read here).

Das and his colleagues at Mint Road have been fighting a staunch battle against legalising cryptos. One of Das’s deputies even publicly called for a crypto ban in February 2022 (Read here).

Why is the RBI so opposed to cryptocurrencies? 

The RBI has, time and again, cited the following factors.

One, cryptocurrencies cannot be defined as a currency, asset or commodity; they have no underlying cash flows, they have no intrinsic value; they are akin to Ponzi Schemes, and may be worse.

Two, Cryptos undermine financial integrity, especially the KYC (know your customer) regime and AML (antimony laundering/ Combating of Financing of Terrorism) regulations. They potentially facilitate anti-social activities.