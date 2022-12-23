From waking up customers to delivering books in record time — How Indians used Dunzo in 2022

Dunzo's delivery partners were required to deliver orders from 1 metre to 68 kilometres away, according to the company's India Shops Report for 2022.

The company, which rose to prominence as an app used to run tasks, claimed to have received a task to wake up a customer who was running late for his flight. Another customer received Amish Tripathi's book 'War of Lanka' in less than six minutes.

Mumbai was the city that relied the most on the app, placing the most orders after midnight and from stores that were only two minutes away.

Dunzo, which offers a quick-commerce service called Dunzo Daily, stated that although lockdowns were done away by early 2022, ordering daily essentials online was the "single largest pandemic-triggered trend that is here to stay."

In September, a customer in Delhi placed 517 orders, or 17 orders per day on average.

However, the most notable customer for Dunzo was a Chennai resident who placed three orders for Ferrero Rocher chocolates totalling Rs 44,750.

The most commonly ordered items were staples, the company said in a statement. Dunzo said that milk is the most commonly ordered item across cities, and onion, potato, and tomato have been the most commonly ordered vegetables in all cities for two years in a row. Bananas were the most popular fruit across cities, followed by coconuts. Another staple ordered was atta, which Chennai ordered 2.3 times more than Delhi. After 10 pm in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Chennai, the most frequently ordered items were chips, nachos, and other snack foods. According to Dunzo, the sexual wellness category grew 2.5x, with condoms and lubes leading the category. Mumbai residents ordered three times the number of condoms and lubricants as Delhi residents. Rolling paper was one of the most frequently ordered items in Mumbai, with five times as many orders as in Chennai. The latter placed the most orders for agarbattis. ​

