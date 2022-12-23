 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

From waking up customers to delivering books in record time — How Indians used Dunzo in 2022

Haripriya Suresh
Dec 23, 2022 / 10:40 AM IST

A customer in Delhi placed 517 orders in September through Dunzo Daily — or 17 orders on average each day of the month.

Dunzo's delivery partners were required to deliver orders from 1 metre to 68 kilometres away, according to the company's India Shops Report for 2022.

The company, which rose to prominence as an app used to run tasks, claimed to have received a task to wake up a customer who was running late for his flight. Another customer received Amish Tripathi's book 'War of Lanka' in less than six minutes.

Mumbai was the city that relied the most on the app, placing the most orders after midnight and from stores that were only two minutes away.

Dunzo, which offers a quick-commerce service called Dunzo Daily, stated that although lockdowns were done away by early 2022, ordering daily essentials online was the "single largest pandemic-triggered trend that is here to stay."

In September, a customer in Delhi placed 517 orders, or 17 orders per day on average.

However, the most notable customer for Dunzo was a Chennai resident who placed three orders for Ferrero Rocher chocolates totalling Rs 44,750.