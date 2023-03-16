Freshworks undertakes another round of job cuts, impacting employees in India, US

Freshworks, a Nasdaq-listed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm, has undertaken another round of layoffs across teams in its offices in India and the US.

"Freshworks has not conducted org-wide layoffs, and continues to hire for open positions. We continue to review organizational efficiencies to avoid duplicated effort and maintain a strong performance culture. As a result a small number of individuals are impacted and are leaving the company," Freshworks said in an emailed response to Moneycontrol's queries.

Freshworks said that this layoff is primarily aimed at improving efficiency within the organization and is not related to any issues resulting from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

"We do not expect any spillover impact from the Silicon Valley Bank situation internally or with customers, " the company said in a statement.

Bhavya Dilipkumar