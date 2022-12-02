FIS lays off 400 employees in Pune

US-based fintech company Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) has laid off 400 employees in Pune due to internal restructuring, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol.

“This is to inform you that due to the internal restructuring of FIS businesses in India, your role with FIS has become redundant and accordingly, FIS has decided to terminate your employment with effect from 30 December 2022 (`Separation Date’) on account of redundancy,” read a termination letter accessed by Moneycontrol.

FIS did not respond to mail sent by Moneycontol at the time of publishing.

The development comes after Bloomberg reported last week that FIS was planning to cut “thousands” of jobs as the company’s shares had fallen by 44 percent. Laid-off employees at FIS are entitled to severance compensation.

Pune-based labour union NITES (Nascent IT Employees Senate) stated that the company had violated provisions of the Industrial Disputes Act, and that the firm was aiming to restore investor confidence by reducing headcount arbitrarily.

“The termination letter sent to employees states that due to internal restructuring certain roles have become redundant. Under the pretext of redundancy the company is laying off employees illegally and unethically,’’ Harpreet Singh Saluja, President, NITES, told Moneycontrol. Last year, the company had announced that it planned to hire 10,000 people in India across levels with a special focus on hiring graduates from tier II and III cities.

