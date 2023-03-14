 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

First semiconductor fab will be declared in a few weeks: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

PTI
Mar 14, 2023 / 03:12 PM IST

Today, 99 per cent of mobile phones used here are made in India. This is in stark contrast to the situation 10 years ago when out of 100 phones, as much as 99 per cent were imported, the Minister for Electronics and IT said while a session at CII Partnership Summit 2023.

The first semiconductor fab will be announced in a few weeks, and India is poised for a vibrant chip industry in the next 3-4 years on the back of enabling policies and the government's firm commitment towards growing the manufacturing ecosystem, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Tuesday.

Today, 99 per cent of mobile phones used here are made in India. This is in stark contrast to the situation 10 years ago when out of 100 phones, as much as 99 per cent were imported, the Minister for Electronics and IT said while a session at CII Partnership Summit 2023.

"And now the ecosystem is also shifting to the country. When it comes to mobile phone manufacturing India is number two in manufacturing, and number three in exports," the minister said.

This year, the mobile phone exports will touch USD 9.5 -10 billion, he added.