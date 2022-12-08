 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
First King Charles 50 pence coins enter circulation in UK

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

The first coinage featuring King Charles III will start to appear in circulation at Post Offices around the UK from Thursday, with millions of the new 50-pence coins bearing the new monarch's portrait given out as change to customers.

The coin with the 74-year-old monarch's image reflects a transition from the Elizabethan age of the late Queen Elizabeth II to the Carolean era of Charles, with the coin also commemorating the life and legacy of the Queen on its reverse.

Today marks a new era for UK coinage, with the effigy of King Charles III appearing on 50ps in circulation. It's a fantastic opportunity for coin collectors to add to their collections, or start one for the first time, said Rebecca Morgan, Director of Collector Services at the Royal Mint.

We anticipate a new generation of coin collectors emerging, with people keeping a close eye on their change to try and spot a new 50p that bears the portrait of our new King. The Royal Mint has been trusted to make coins bearing the Monarch's effigy for over 1,100 years and we are proud to continue this tradition into the reign of King Charles III, she said.

A total of 9.6 million 50 pences will enter circulation, with the rest entering in line with demand. According to the Royal Mint, a commemorative version of the coin released in October saw record visitors to its website in the 24 hours following.

It is a tremendous honour for the Post Office and for Postmasters that the first coinage featuring King Charles III is being released into circulation via our extensive branch network, said Nick Read, Chief Executive Office of the Post Office.