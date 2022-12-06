 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fertiliser subsidy bill in FY'23 seen at Rs 2.3-2.5 lakh cr; may fall 25pc in FY'24: FAI

Dec 06, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

The fertiliser subsidy stood at Rs 1.62 lakh crore in the previous financial year.

The government's fertiliser subsidy will rise to Rs 2.3-2.5 lakh crore in this fiscal but the bill may fall by 25 per cent in the 2023-24 financial year with moderation in global prices, according to industry body FAI.

Fertilisers Association of India (FAI) expressed concern that the fixed cost of urea has not been increased affecting the viability of urea plants. It also pointed out that the industry is running on a very thin margin, which is hampering new investments in this sector.

The industry body said there is sufficient availability of fertilisers, including urea and DAP, for the ongoing rabi (winter-sown) season.

"We estimate the fertiliser subsidy bill at Rs 2.3 lakh crore to Rs 2.5 lakh crore," FAI President K S Raju told reporters here late Monday.

This has helped insulate the farmers from the impact of a steep increase in the cost of all fertilisers due to sharp rise in international prices of fertilisers and raw materials, he added.

The fertiliser subsidy stood at Rs 1.62 lakh crore in the previous financial year.