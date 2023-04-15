 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Fed should alter its monetary policy framework, says IMF’s Gita Gopinath

Apr 15, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

After years in which inflation mostly ran below its 2% target, the Fed revamped its strategy for conducting monetary policy in August 2020.

A senior International Monetary Fund official suggested on Friday that the Federal Reserve alter its monetary policy framework to reflect a world of more frequent supply shocks and a greater risk of elevated inflation.

“We’re going to be hit more by supply shocks and therefore monetary policy faces much more serious trade-offs,” International Monetary Policy First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath said. “We have to refine our monetary policy framework.”

Speaking on an IMF panel discussion moderated by Bloomberg Television’s Tom Keene, Gopinath suggested the Fed be more wary about running the economy hot and be more willing to act pre-preemptively to head off the risk of too fast inflation.

