Expect custom, cargo movement clearances to start on ULIP platform in 2-3 quarters: TCI's Vineet Agarwal

Yaruqhullah Khan
Feb 03, 2023 / 09:12 PM IST

TCI has already tested some of the application programming interfaces (APIs) available on ULIP.

Transport Corporation of India (TCI) expects custom clearances and cargo movement clearances to be available on the government's Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) in the next two-three quarters, the company’s Managing Director Vineet Agarwal told Moneycontrol.

"You need a lot of stakeholders to really come on board for that to start happening. The process has started and as more companies come on board, we should see that should become a reality. So, I would say give it a few, maybe two quarters, two-three quarters before this starts happening," Agarwal said in an interview.

He added that TCI has already tested some of the application programming interfaces (APIs) available on ULIP, set up under the National Logistics Policy.

"We have registered ourselves on ULIP and also tested some of the API's that are available. We are able to extract data right now. As and when the government operationalizes it further, we’ll be able to take the data as well and share whatever data is needed," Agarwal said.

