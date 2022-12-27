 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Exclusive Interview | Chanda Kochhar’s arrest only tip of iceberg, more beneficiaries involved, says whistle-blower Arvind Gupta

Dinesh Unnikrishnan
Dec 27, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST

In a free-wheeling interview with Moneycontrol, Gupta said the role of ICICI Bank management, named in the CBI First Information Report (FIR), needs to be probed thoroughly.

Dr Arvind Gupta

On December 24, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a  suspected Rs 3,250 crore scam involving loans to Videocon Group.

Two days later, the agency also arrested Videocon’s Venugopal Dhoot, who allegedly entered a quid-pro-quo deal with Kochhars. In return for the loans taken from ICICI Bank, he invested in a renewable power company run by Deepak Kochhar, according to CBI.

In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol on 27 December, Arvind Gupta, the whistleblower who exposed the scam in 2016, said the arrests mark only a preliminary stage of the investigation and even now form only the “tip of the iceberg.”

Gupta said the role of the actual beneficiaries in the scam and those who were party to approving the loan to Videocon needs to be probed by an inter-agency group of investigators. Besides, Gupta also raised questions about NuPower Renewables, the company set up by Dhoot and Chanda Kochhar’s husband. Edited excerpts:

Finally, CBI has arrested the Kochhars and Venugopal Dhoot in the case first flagged by you…  

Lots of things are missing in this investigation. We have only picked up one small tip of the iceberg. The probe has not yet identified Chanda Kochhar’s coterie of officials. What has happened now is only an early and preliminary detention.