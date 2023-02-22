 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Ex-defence officials develop quantum computing-resistant video conferencing for Navy

Aihik Sur
Feb 22, 2023 / 10:23 AM IST

Last week, the Data Security Council of India-incubated start-up won the Ministry of Defence's Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) Open Challenge (IDEX SPRINT)for developing the solution for the Indian Navy.

Representative Image

New-delhi-based Scytale Alpha, a bootstrapped, deep tech start-up run by former defence and DRDO officials, has developed a video conferencing equipment for the Indian Navy that can withstand quantum computing, a piece of technology seen as a threat to end-t0-end encryption.

Quantum computing is based on the principles of quantum mechanics whose capabilities exceed what supercomputers are capable of today. Quantum computers have been known to break open encryption algorithms faster than a classical computer would and, in some cases, where classical computers cannot.

The Data Security Council of India-incubated start-up won the Ministry of Defence's Innovation for Defence Excellence (iDEX) Open Challenge (IDEX SPRINT)for developing the solution for the Indian Navy.

Surendra Sai, director at Scytale Alpha, said that the portable equipment developed by Scytale Alpha can withstand quantum computing. "Our hardware and software-based solution has been hardened against quantum computing. Our solutions have been tested by the Navy, and the systems are robust enough," Sai said.