EV makers not misappropriating subsidies under FAME scheme, says SMEV

Dec 22, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were allowed to operate and sell with their vehicles and production verified as per the testing protocols under the scheme, while even giving them extensions in view of the delays at the supply chain.

The Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles on Thursday hit out at the government for holding back incentives under the FAME II scheme.

In response to a reply made by Union Heavy Industries Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the ministry has received complaints regarding misappropriation of subsidies under the FAME India Phase II scheme by some electric vehicles manufacturers, the industry body said the allegation is "invalid in the context of the issue at hand." The government is probing 12 automakers, including HeroFAME India Phase II scheme Electric and Okinawa Autotech, for alleged misappropriation of subsidies under the Rs 10,000 crore FAME II scheme.

In a statement, Society of Manufacturers of Electric Vehicles (SMEV) Secretary General Ajay Sharma said due to the impact of COVID-19, the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines under FAME India Scheme Phase-II were expected to be revised but for various reasons were not modified "in spite of clear indications that these could not be met." He further said due to backlog and under-development of the EV ecosystem, ancillary component makers failed to meet the "harsh targets of PMP" both in quality as well as quantity terms.

At the same time, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were allowed to operate and sell with their vehicles and production verified as per the testing protocols under the scheme, while even giving them extensions in view of the delays at the supply chain.

"These extensions did not do much for the situation because of the underlying COVID impact on the market and production, which the policy and the department failed to address," Sharma said, adding OEMs were, however, passing the subsidies to customers from their own funds for more than a year.

"If there is any misappropriation, it is in the Rs 1,100 crore held back by the department that is owed to OEMs in lieu of the above expenditure," he said.