Battery-swapping policy in electric vehicles may surface by Jan end

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

The battery-swapping policy was first proposed by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the previous budget.

Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal on January 3 held a meeting with stakeholders in the electric vehicles' industry to decide on a common form, shape, size of the battery, and work towards finalising the draft battery-swapping policy by the end of January.

According to a CNBC TV18 report, the meeting concluded that more stakeholder consultations are necessary before a definitive decision can be made about battery swapping standards.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had asserted that battery-swapping as a concept was formulated to address all the challenges by promoting various technologies and business models which would ensure lower upfront costs, minimal downtime, and lower space requirements for charging the batteries, according to a report by the Economic Times.

According to another report by Business Standard, Debi Prasad Dash, executive director at India Energy Storage Alliance and secretary at India Electric Mobility Council (IEMC), said if all batteries are of similar size, weight, and design, unprofessional manufacturers will fill the market with substandard alternatives.