 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

EU riles Big Tech with telecoms network costs consultation

PTI
Feb 23, 2023 / 09:44 PM IST

For more than two decades Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and other operators have lobbied for leading technology companies to contribute to 5G and broadband roll-out.

Indus Towers | CMP: Rs 158.20 | The stock declined over 7 percent after the mobile tower installation company reported loss for third quarter of FY23 under doubtful debt provision against a telecom operator. Although the company avoided to name the telecom operator that can be blamed for delay in payment of receivables, experts believe it is Vodafone Idea that is grappling with funds crunch. Indus Towers posted a consolidated loss of Rs 708.2 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 as against a profit of Rs 1,570.8 crore a year back.

The European Commission drew criticism from Meta Platform and other Big Tech firms on Thursday with the launch of a consultation on who should foot the bill for billions of euros of investments in Europe's telecoms network.

For more than two decades Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telefonica, Telecom Italia and other operators have lobbied for leading technology companies to contribute to 5G and broadband roll-out.

They argue Alphabet's Google, Apple, Meta, Netflix, Amazon and Microsoft account for more than half of data internet traffic.

The tech firms in response call it an internet tax that will undermine European Union network neutrality rules to treat all users equally. The 12-week consultation will end on May 19.