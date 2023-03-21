 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Emirates president Tim Clark says India's bilateral agreements may cost airlines $900 million in revenue

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023

Clark, while speaking at the CAPA India Aviation Summit, said that the government of Dubai has approached the Indian government to liberalise air travel by easing bilateral air service agreements, but to no avail.

Tim Clark of Emirates said that despite being separate airlines, there was no rivalry between Emirates and Indian carriers

Tim Clark, the head of flag carrier Emirates, said that Indian airlines are missing out on revenues to the tune of $800-900 million due to limited bilateral agreements between India and Dubai.

Clark, while speaking at the CAPA  India Aviation Summit, said that the government of Dubai has approached the Indian government to liberalise air travel by easing bilateral air service agreements, but to no avail.

He added that the Dubai has asked India to approve 50,000 extra seats per week between Dubai and India, but the response from the New Delhi has been dismissive till now.

"You can’t expect to grow and not allow others to come in. You’ve got to have an open skies agreement with most. It is such a big market. It is not as if the cake is static. The cake is growing,” Clark said at the event.

