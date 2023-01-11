 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Electric vehicles steal the limelight of first day of Auto Expo 2023

PTI
Jan 11, 2023 / 11:09 PM IST

Electric vehicles hogged the limelight on the first day of India's flagship motor show Auto Expo 2023 with the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Kia, Tata Motors and MG Motor showcasing their futuristic products, while also committing to invest in sustainable mobility.

The show, returning after three years having been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, opened with the global premiere of Suzuki Motor Corporation's concept electric SUV 'eVX' which is slated to hit the market by 2025.

The company's Indian arm Maruti Suzuki India is among the major manufacturers participating at the expo, in which some major manufacturers such as Mahindra & Mahindra, Skoda, Volkswagen and Nissan along with luxury car makers like Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi are not participating.

The Concept eVX is a mid-size electric SUV concept designed and developed by Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC), Japan. It will be powered by a 60 kWh battery pack offering up to 550 km of driving range on single charge.

"We plan to bring it to market by 2025. At the Suzuki Group, addressing global warming is a priority," SMC Representative Director and President Toshihiro Suzuki said here at the expo while unveiling the product.

On the other hand, Hyundai Motor India launched its all-electric model Ioniq 5 at an introductory price of Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 500 customers in the presence of Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan. The model is based on the company's dedicated battery electric vehicle platform E-GMP.