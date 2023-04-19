 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
eFishery, a former fish farmer's startup, is now backed by SoftBank

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

Today, eFishery serves close to 60,000 farmers and about 280,000 ponds.

Gibran Huzaifah Amsi El Farizy, now a popular name in the start-up world, began his fish-rearing business as a college student. By the time he graduated, he was managing 76 ponds.

Now at the age of 33, he runs eFishery, an Indonesia-based startup which develops products like automatic feeders that help farmers involved In the seafood business to save costs whilst improving productivity.

His agritech startup, backed by investors including SoftBank Group Corp and Temasek Holdings Pte, is set to score about $100 million in fresh funding, according to people familiar with the matter. Negotiations are ongoing and the size of the round could still change.

The idea was brought to life solely when Farizy was attending an aquaculture class in his third year at Bandung Institute of Technology in Indonesia. “My professor mentioned that over the next five to 10 years, five-star hotels and restaurants will [serve] fish or catfish, whether you are taking part in it or not,” he mentioned to CNBC Make it. It is then that he shifted his path to catfish rearing.