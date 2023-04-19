Worst of inflation may be over, economists see prices rising less than 5% in April

The worst of inflation may be well behind India if one goes by economists' estimates. A favourable base effect sharply pulled down Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to 5.66 percent in March. An even greater base effect will be at play in April and the inflation print may read a full percentage point lower.

"Based on daily price data (April 1-17), our provisional estimates suggest April CPI inflation is tracking below 5 percent at 4.5-4.7 percent," Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a report on April 18.

Varma and Nandi see a strongly favourable base effect lowering inflation by about 70 basis points (bps) in April, with cooling price momentum providing further impetus to the inflation fall.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Moneycontrol News