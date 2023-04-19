 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Worst of inflation may be over, economists see prices rising less than 5% in April

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 04:22 PM IST

India's headline retail inflation came in at a 15-month low of 5.66 percent in March and could fall under 5 percent in April

CPI inflation is seen averaging 5.2 percent in 2023-24, down from 6.7 percent in 2022-23.

The worst of inflation may be well behind India if one goes by economists' estimates. A favourable base effect sharply pulled down Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation to 5.66 percent in March. An even greater base effect will be at play in April and the inflation print may read a full percentage point lower.

"Based on daily price data (April 1-17), our provisional estimates suggest April CPI inflation is tracking below 5 percent at 4.5-4.7 percent," Nomura economists Sonal Varma and Aurodeep Nandi said in a report on April 18.

Varma and Nandi see a strongly favourable base effect lowering inflation by about 70 basis points (bps) in April, with cooling price momentum providing further impetus to the inflation fall.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.