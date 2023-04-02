 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Will US banking crisis cast shadow over RBI’s first MPC of FY24? Key indicators to watch

Nikita Prasad
Apr 02, 2023 / 12:49 PM IST

The review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee led by Governor Shaktikanta Das will indicate the course RBI will adopt in FY24 as it seeks to strengthen medium-term growth prospects and curb inflation, while battling against global headwinds.

RBI is expected to raise the key repo rate, the rate at which it lends money to banks, by 25 basis points (bps) to a seven-year high of 6.75 percent

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das will unveil the first monetary policy of the new financial year on April 6 after a two-day review amid a banking crisis in the United States and inflation concerns that threaten the pace of economic growth.

As the banking sector weighs on central bankers, the RBI, too, has its work cut out. The bi-monthly policy review by the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) led by Das will indicate the course the central bank will take in the financial year 2023-24, as it seeks to strengthen medium-term growth and curb inflation while battling global headwinds.

The US Federal Reserve moderated its hawkish stance after the shock collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) sent ripples through the country's banking system. Across the Atlantic, UBS' takeover of Credit Suisse hardly helped.

The goings-on in the banking industry also signals uncertainty for India’s growth even as high inflation continues to be a challenge. High food prices and weather-related shocks are some of the domestic triggers that can influence MPC’s decisions.