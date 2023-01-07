 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
U.S. Added 223,000 Jobs in December, a Slight Easing in Pace

New York Times
Jan 07, 2023 / 09:12 AM IST

The Federal Reserve’s moves to cool the economy with higher interest rates seem to be taking gentle hold. Wage growth lost momentum.

The U.S. economy produced jobs at a slower but still comfortable rate at the end of 2022, as higher interest rates and changing consumer habits downshifted the labor market without bringing it to a halt.

Employers added 223,000 jobs in December on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Labor Department reported Friday, in line with economists’ expectations although the smallest gain since President Joe Biden took office.

The gradual cooling indicates that the economy may be coming back into balance after years of pandemic-era disruptions — so far with limited pain for workers. The unemployment rate ticked down to 3.5%, back to its level from early 2020, which matched a low last seen in 1969.

“If the U.S. economy is slipping into recession, nobody told the labor market,” said Chris Varvares, co-head of U.S. economics for S&P Global Market Intelligence, noting that the December number is still nearly double the approximately 100,000 jobs needed to keep up with population growth.

Stocks jumped on the news. The S&P 500 gained 2.3%, reflecting expectations that a slowdown in job growth and wage gains could reduce the pressure on prices and make the Federal Reserve less aggressive in raising interest rates.

The report brought job creation for the year to 4.5 million, pending revisions, as the economy continued to recover from its plunge in 2020. Still, total employment is still millions short of where it was headed before the pandemic, with job losses predicted in the year ahead.