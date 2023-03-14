 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
There is growing momentum towards emerging clean energy technologies, says TV Narendran

Pallavi Singhal
Mar 14, 2023 / 11:54 AM IST

This transition to net zero will also require coordinated efforts spanning all stakeholders including government, private sector and civil society, he added.

TV Narendran, Managing Director of Tata Steel.

There is a growing momentum towards emerging clean energy technologies which is indicated by strengthened international and national climate ambitions, said TV Narendran, managing director of Tata Steel and co-chair B20 India, task force on energy, climate change and resource efficiency.

Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit 2023, on measures that are required to achieve an ideal net zero future, Narendran said that an improved access to capital, improved synergistic regulatory frameworks and an enhanced international cooperation will be critical going forward.

