RBI’s inflation projection pegs Indian crude oil basket at $100/barrel signaling limited upside expectation 

Rachita Prasad
Dec 07, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

The MPC said that the inflation trajectory going ahead would be shaped by both global and domestic factors.

The Reserve Bank of India pegs Indian crude oil basket price at an average of $100 per barrel for its inflation projection of 6.7 percent in 2022-23, signaling that it expects limited upside to crude oil prices for the rest of the fiscal year.

This week, international oil benchmark Brent crude slipped below $80 a barrel following a slew of bearish news. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, commonly known as OPEC+, decided on December 4 to keep its oil production unchanged, just two days after the Group of Seven (G7) nations agreed on a price cap on Russian oil. European economies are slowing due to soaring energy costs and rising interest rates, Chinese service-sector activity hitting a six-month low, and equity markets tumbling have weighed on the sentiment.

“Average crude at $100 a barrel is a realistic assumption by the RBI. While India would like crude to fall towards $60 for overall macroeconomic stability, given the geopolitical uncertainties it is unlikely to sustainably remain low. OPEC is watching the prices closely and if it trends below $80, it may come in to cut supplies to protect prices and call it market balancing,” said Debasish Mishra, partner and leader (energy) at Deloitte India, told Moneycontrol.

On December 7, the Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee (MPC) raised policy repo rate by 35 basis points to 6.25 percent with immediate effect. The MPC said that the inflation trajectory going ahead would be shaped by both global and domestic factors. Taking into account all these factors and assuming an average crude oil price (Indian basket) of $100 per barrel, inflation is projected at 6.7 percent in 2022-23, with the third quarter at 6.6 per cent and Q4 at 5.9 per cent, and risks evenly balanced, MPC said.

Crude oil prices have remained volatile, touching lows of $69.28/barrel in December 2021 and highs of $139.13/barrel in the last 52 weeks. The Indian basket of crude oil, which represents a derived basket comprising sour grade (Oman and Dubai average) and sweet grade (Brent dated) of crude oil processed in Indian refineries, was at $116.01/barrel in June and has declined to 78.58/barrel as on December 6, according to Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.