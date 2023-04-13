RBI's growth optimism isn't finding many buyers

History is replete with instances of disagreements between the government and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). But they are now on the same page, at least when it comes to growth. On April 6, the RBI revised its GDP growth forecast for 2023-24 upwards by 10 basis points to 6.5 percent, matching the projection made by the 2021-22 Economic Survey.

One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

To be sure, the hike in the growth forecast was mechanical. The RBI's forecast model is underpinned by certain assumptions, one of which is the price of India's crude oil basket. In February, the RBI's model assumed $95 per barrel as this price, which has now been lowered by roughly 10 percent to $85 per barrel.

And, as per the RBI's Monetary Policy Report, a 10 percent fall in crude oil prices can boost growth by 15 basis points. When one considers that changes to some of the other assumptions were not entirely growth supportive — a weaker rupee and lower rainfall, for instance — a 10-basis-point increase in the growth forecast perhaps makes sense. Then again, it may not.

