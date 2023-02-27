 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
RBI's FY24 growth forecast seems to be backward-looking, says MPC's Ashima Goyal

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 27, 2023 / 10:29 AM IST

According to Ashima Goyal, growth could be severely hit if continued rate hikes result in a real repo rate that is well above 1 percent

Goyal is one of the three external members on the Monetary Policy Committee.

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) GDP growth forecast for 2023-24 seems to be "backward-looking", according to Ashima Goyal, one of the three external members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).

"It seems to be backward-looking, assuming past trends in consumption and investment will continue," Goyal told Moneycontrol in an interview following the release of the minutes of the February 6-8 meeting of the MPC on February 22.

"Past trends benefitted from countercyclical policy support, which is ebbing, although exports are slowing. Pent-up demand cannot sustain without income growth," Goyal added.

As per the Indian central bank's forecast from earlier this month, India's GDP is seen growing by 6.4 percent in the next financial year, down 60 basis points from the statistics ministry's first advance estimate of 7 percent for 2022-23.