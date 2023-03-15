 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MPC's Goyal calls out Fed on over-reaction to inflation, seeks data-dependent policy

Mrigank Dhaniwala
Mar 15, 2023 / 04:56 PM IST

Goyal pointed out that US actions have spillover effects for the rest of the world

The Federal Reserve should avoid an excessively reactive monetary policy and allow its sharp rate hikes to take effect, according to a member of India’s rate-setting panel.

"It takes a few quarters for interest rate rises to take effect on demand and demand-led inflation and it is appropriate to watch for some time, allow these to take effect," Ashima Goyal, a member of the Reserve Bank's Monetary Policy Committee, said at an event on March 15.

“You cannot just keep raising rates until inflation starts falling. That is a recipe for over-reaction, overtightening and creating financial instability.”

The Federal Reserve has raised interest rates sharply over the last year as it sought to curb red-hot inflation. The markets had hoped that it would hit the brakes on rate hikes in 2023 but the recent robust economic data and remarks by Fed Chair Jerome Powell fuelled anticipation of further tightening.