MC Explains: What is National Green Hydrogen Mission and what is India’s policy?

Rachita Prasad
Jan 05, 2023 / 08:04 PM IST

While the first financial commitment towards green hydrogen has only just been announced and details of the policy are yet to emerge, companies are already making plans for it.

Green hydrogen is one of the cleanest sources of energy with close to zero emission.

What do conglomerates like Reliance Industries Ltd, Adani Group, Larsen & Toubro Ltd, state-run companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, NTPC Ltd, GAIL India Ltd, and renewable energy companies like ReNew Power, and ACME Group, have in common?

They are all keen to diversify into green hydrogen.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the ‘National Hydrogen Mission’ from the Red Fort on Independence Day in 2021. On January 4, the Union Cabinet approved the National Green Hydrogen Mission with a total initial outlay of Rs 19,744 crore.

So what’s got them excited? This explainer answers some important questions but first the most elementary one.

What is Green Hydrogen?
Green hydrogen has become a global buzzword, especially as the world is facing its biggest-ever energy crisis and the threat of climate change is turning into a reality.