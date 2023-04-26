 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
L&T, MEIL emerge lowest bidders for Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project: Sources  

Rachita Prasad
Apr 26, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST

The government is keen to start work on the project before monsoon. On completion, it will reduce the travel time from Thane to Borivali from 60 minutes to 15-20 minutes.

Representative picture of Mumbai

Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL) seemed on course to secure jobs worth Rs 14,000 crore to build the ambitious Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project in Mumbai.

The two companies were found as lowest bidders after the financial bids were opened on April 25, two officials involved with the process told Moneycontrol.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the state agency executing this project, floated a tender in January for two packages of civil construction work for the tunnel project that aims to reduce the travel time from Thane to Mumbai western suburbs from 60 minutes to 15-20 minutes. This will also substantially cut carbon emission from vehicles on that route.

Both engineering and construction companies bid the lowest price for two different packages of the Thane-Borivali tunnel road project. L&T and MEIL were the only two bidders when the technical bids were opened earlier this month. “MEIL and L&T are the lowest bidders. But the LoA (letter of award) is yet to be issued,” one of the sources said.