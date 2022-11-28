 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Kirit Parikh Committee report on gas prices likely by Nov 30. What are the key expectations?

Rachita Prasad
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST

The draft recommendation will be discussed by members of the committee and finalized on November 29.

The Kirit Parikh committee, which was set up by the government to review the gas pricing formula, is likely to submit its report on November 30 recommending a complete liberalization of natural gas prices by January 1, 2026, CNBC-TV18 reported on Nov 28 quoting sources.

In September, the government constituted the committee, led by energy expert and former Planning Commission (since renamed NITI Aayog) member Kirit Parikh, to review the gas pricing formula for gas produced in the country with the aim to ensure a fair price even as global prices for gas remained high.

On October 1, prices of natural gas were increased 40 percent as part of the government's six-monthly review of prices. The government sets the price of gas every six months, on April 1 and October 1, each year based on rates prevalent in gas-surplus nations such as the US, Canada and Russia in one year with a lag of one quarter.

What to expect?

According to media reports and brokerage reports, the key expectations from the committee’s report include the following: