Better times ahead for steel, JSW Group to continue expansion: Group CFO

Rachita Prasad
Dec 14, 2022 / 01:01 PM IST

Timelines for plans to take JSW Infrastructure and JSW Cement public are not yet decided.

Seshagiri Rao MVS is the Joint Managing Director & Group CFO for JSW Steel.

In 2022, the JSW Group, with its presence in steel and energy, worked in an environment of volatility in the commodity market and energy sector that was driven by geopolitical turmoil.

Seshagiri Rao MVS, JSW Group's chief financial officer and joint managing director of JSW Steel Ltd, told Moneycontrol’s Rachita Prasad that steel inventory is piling up due to a decline in exports and this is putting pressure on margins. However, FY24 may be better for the steel industry, driven by domestic demand.

The group is also looking at value unlocking opportunities, new businesses for diversification and scouting for acquisitions in the energy space. Edited excerpts:

World economies are facing recession and high inflation. The Indian economy has been somewhat resilient. How do you expect things to pan out?

There have been some positive macroeconomic developments in the last few days. The prices of energy– both electricity and gas– have come down substantially in Europe. The fall in prices is not small; it’s almost a 65 to 70 percent fall.

At the same time, inflation numbers, which were bothering not only central banks but every government and every person, is moderating gradually.