 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

Inflation expected to come down over the year: RBI MPC member Ashima Goyal

PTI
Mar 12, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has raised its benchmark repo rate by 250 basis points since May last year

Goyal is one of the three external members on the Monetary Policy Committee.

Inflation is expected to come down over the year, RBI Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) member Ashima Goyal said on Sunday, asserting that the government's supply-side action coordinated with a flexible inflation-targeting regime has kept the rate of price rise lower than that in other countries.

Goyal said that India has successfully dealt with 'pluri-shocks' over the past three years, showing considerable resilience.

"Inflation rates are expected to come down over the year.

"Government supply-side action coordinated with a flexible inflation targeting regime has kept Indian inflation rates lower than other countries and our own past averages even in this period of major adverse external supply shocks," she told PTI in a telephonic interview.