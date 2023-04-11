 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

India will use G20 narrative to push its digital transformation story to world: Amitabh Kant

PTI
Apr 11, 2023 / 02:16 PM IST

Addressing the 8th National Leadership Conclave held by All India Management Association (AIMA) here, he highlighted that globally there are 4 billion people who are without a digital identity and two and a half billion people do not even have a bank account.

India will use G20 narrative to push its digital transformation story to world: Amitabh Kant

India's G20 sherpa Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said India will use the G20 narrative to push its digital transformation story to the rest of the world with an objective of transforming the lives of people in the Global South.

Addressing the 8th National Leadership Conclave held by All India Management Association (AIMA) here, he highlighted that globally there are 4 billion people who are without a digital identity and two and a half billion people do not even have a bank account.

There are 133 countries in the world which do not have digital fast payments, he said.

He said India has been able to transform the lives of citizens and become a more productively efficient economy because of digitisation.