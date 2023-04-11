 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
I-T department notifies Cost Inflation Index for current fiscal

Apr 11, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

The Cost Inflation Index (CII) is used by taxpayers to compute gains arising out of sale of capital assets after adjusting inflation.

The Income Tax Department has notified the Cost Inflation Index for the current fiscal beginning April 2023, for calculating long-term capital gains arising from sale of immovable property, securities and jewellery.

The Cost Inflation Index for FY 2023-24 relevant to AY 2024-25 stood at 348, as per a notification of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT).

Usually, the income tax department notifies CII in the month of June.