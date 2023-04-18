 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GST Intelligence to soon wrap up probe into 12 online gaming companies for tax evasion

Meghna Mittal
Apr 18, 2023 / 01:22 PM IST

The GoM on online gaming has however failed to reach a consensus on the mechanism to calculate the amount on which GST would be levied.

Bengaluru-based Gameskraft technology was issued a GST evasion notice of Rs 21,000 crore on September 8, 2022.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) is close to completing its investigation in a dozen of online gaming companies for tax evasion and will soon send out show-cause notices to these on the lines of Gameskraft Technology, sources said.

“In other online gaming companies, the department is soon completing their investigation and issuing show cause notice to other companies. Show cause notices are being sent to 11-12 companies soon. Amount of evasion is yet to be finalised,” a government official told Moneycontrol.

Though the Gameskraft case is under court proceedings currently, there will be no restraint shown to other online gaming companies while issuing show cause notices. The GST intelligence wing had taken a stand in the case of Gameskraft. So, a uniform stand will be taken as part of ongoing investigation, he said.