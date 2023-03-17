 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govt plans to introduce PLI 2.0 for specialty steel: Jyortiraditya Scindia

Reuters
Mar 17, 2023 / 03:01 PM IST

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

The government is planning to introduce the second edition of the PLI scheme for specialty steel to boost production of value-added steel in the country, Union Minister of Steel Jyortiraditya Scindia said on Friday.

The minister was speaking at the PLI Scheme for Specialty Steel MoU signing event in the national capital. It was attended by the companies selected to invest under the Rs 6,322-crore scheme.

"Today is an important day in the history and future of the steel industry. PLI 1.0 is not a full stop, it is the beginning of the journey. Our ministry is already looking at PLI 2.0," he informed the participants of the first edition of PLI for specialty steel.

The minister further asked the industry stakeholders to share their suggestions and feedback so the next PLI Scheme for specialty steel can be prepared at the earliest.