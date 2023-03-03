 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gold heads for first weekly rise in five on dollar weakness

Mar 03, 2023 / 09:41 PM IST

Gold prices climbed to a two-week high on Friday and were heading for their first weekly rise in five as a pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields offered some respite from prospects of more rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold was up 0.5% to $1,844.58 per ounce by 10:56 a.m. ET (1556 GMT) after hitting its highest since Feb. 15 earlier in the session. Prices have risen about 1.9% so far this week. U.S. gold futures rose similarly to $1,850.10

Until a new catalyst is found, such as next week's jobs or consumer prices data, gold is likely to remain range-bound between the $1,830-$1,850 levels, Bart Melek, head of commodity markets strategy at TD Securities, said.

With China recovering, there may be continued robustness in gold consumption, with people also buying the metal to hedge against inflation, Melek added.