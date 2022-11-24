 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

EPFO data shows fall in jobs created, but experts say no need to worry

Shweta Punj
Nov 24, 2022 / 01:20 PM IST

Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation’s latest payroll data showed that formal jobs created fell for the second consecutive month in September. 

Even as job cuts make headlines across the world, it might be too early to call it doomsday in India. Data released by the government’s Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) showed a fall in the number of formal jobs created in September to 930,000, a decline for the second consecutive month.

In August, 10,26,274 new subscribers enrolled with the EPFO, down from 11,42,149 in July. The Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) data showed that unemployment in September dropped to a four-year low of 6.4 percent, while, in October, it shot up to 7.8 percent.

Also Read | EPFO starts crediting interest: Here's how to check your PF balance

Experts, such as, DK Srivastava, Policy Advisor -EY India, Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist ICRA , NR Bhanumurthy, Vice Chancellor at DR BR Ambedkar School of Economics University contend that the EPFO data should be read with caution – considering the volatility it has displayed and also because it represents only a section of employment. They are optimistic than pessimistic on job creation in India.

Why EPFO data is not a cause for concern

The broad indicators show an upswing in recovery as far as the Indian economy is concerned. For instance, direct tax collections, up to September 8, 2022, showed a steady growth at Rs 6.48 lakh crore, 35.46 percent higher than the gross collections for the corresponding period last year.