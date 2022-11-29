 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ECB's Lagarde says inflation hasn't peaked, may surprise

Nov 29, 2022 / 06:54 AM IST

Euro zone inflation has not peaked and it risks turning out even higher than currently expected, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said on Monday, hinting at a series of interest rate hikes ahead.

Her comments, along with remarks by Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot earlier, were likely to dampen speculation that the ECB was about to take a gentler path with future rate increases.

Inflation in the euro zone hit a record 10.6 percent on an annualised basis last month, but economists polled by Reuters expect it to edge down to 10.4 percent in a flash reading for November due to be published this week.

Contrary to some investors and even her own deputy, Luis de Guindos, Lagarde pushed back on expectations the high watermark for price growth had been reached.

"We do not see the components or the direction that would lead me to believe that we've reached peak inflation and that it's going to decline in short order," Lagarde told the European Parliament.

She added that ECB economists still saw clear "upside" risks - financial jargon for the risk that inflation readings could come in higher than expected.