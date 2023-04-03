Direct tax collection for FY23 exceeds revised estimates by 0.7%

The finance ministry released provisional data on April 3 indicating that the Indian government collected Rs 16.61 lakh crore in direct tax for the fiscal year 2022-23.

This amount represents a 17.6 percent increase over the previous year's collection. Furthermore, it is marginally higher, by 0.7 percent, than the revised estimate of Rs 16.5 lakh crore provided in the Union Budget for 2023-24.

"Refunds of Rs 3,07,352 crore (Rs 3.07 lakh crore) have been issued in the FY 2022-23 showing an increase of 37.42 percent over the refunds of Rs 2,23,658 crore (Rs 2.24 lakh crore) issued in FY 2021-22," the finance ministry said in a statement.

As such, in gross terms without adjusting for refunds, the direct tax collections in 2022-23 amount to Rs 19.68 lakh crore, up 20.3 percent from 2021-22.

