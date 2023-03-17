 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China cuts reserve requirement ratio to boost economy

Bloomberg
Mar 17, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST

The 0.25 percentage point cut will apply to almost all banks and take effect from March 27, the People’s Bank of China said.

China’s central bank cut the amount of cash banks must keep in reserve in an effort to stimulate the economy as it gradually recovers from pandemic restrictions and a property market slump.

The People’s Bank of China reduced the reserve requirement ratio for almost all banks by 0.25 percentage points, effective from March 27, it said in a statement on Friday. The PBOC last cut the RRR in December, by the same magnitude.

Economic activity rebounded in the first two months of the year, official data showed this week, although growth in industrial output wasn’t as strong as analysts had expected and unemployment picked up.

The yuan pared an advance of as much as 0.6 percent, trading 0.3 percent stronger at 6.88 in the onshore market after the PBOC’s move.