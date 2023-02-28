 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CEA Nageswaran rejects weak manufacturing showing in GDP data, says sector in good health

Siddharth Upasani
Feb 28, 2023 / 09:24 PM IST

As per data released on February 28, the manufacturing sector contracted by 1.1 percent in October-December

Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran was speaking to reporters following the release of GDP data for October-December.

India's manufacturing sector is in "good health", as per high-frequency indicators, according to Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran.

Speaking to reporters following the release of GDP data for October-December on February 28, Nageswaran said one needed to take a step back from the quarterly numbers.

"In India, we must always remember that since the quarterly data are not seasonally adjusted, quarter-on-quarter changes need to be looked at with a considerable amount of caution," Nageswaran told reporters.

"Manufacturing, on the face of it, appears to have slowed down in real terms because of the rising input costs, etc. But if you look at the PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) indicators, the manufacturing sector is in good health."