Pre-Budget 2023 LIVE Updates: Time to simplify personal income taxation system, end exemptions, says Arvind Panagariya

January 28, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Union Budget 2023: The market mayhem last week



The market succumbed to major selling pressure on January 27, with the benchmark indices falling nearly 2 percent despite a positive trend in global peers, as participants turned cautious ahead of key events next week – Union Budget 2023 and the US Federal Reserve meeting.

Bears took a strong lead for a second consecutive session, which resulted in a loss of Rs 11.75 lakh crore of wealth during 2 sessions, as the BSE market capitalisation fell from Rs 280.39 lakh crore, to 268.64 lakh crore as of 14:46 hours IST.

At the same time, the BSE Sensex plunged 1.93 percent, or 1,160 points, to 59,045, while the Nifty50 tanked 2.1 percent, or 375 points, to 17,517.

The broader markets were also caught in the bear trap with the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices declining 1.5 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively as breadth was largely in the favour of sellers. Nearly 5 shares declined for every share rising on the BSE.

All sectors, barring Auto, participated in the correction with Energy, Utilities, Oil & Gas, and Power indices being the major losers, falling 6-7 percent. Bank, Capital Goods and Commodities were down between 2 percent and 3 percent.

Most experts feel this is a general trait of the market wherein it drastically corrects before the Budget, followed by a sharp recovery post Budget. Hence, we need to closely watch the market mood going ahead.