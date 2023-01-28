Memorable Budget speeches: 5 times finance ministers quoted poets and writers

Nirmala Sitharaman presenting the 2019 budget.

The Union Budget 2023 will be presented four days from now, with the public eagerly hoping for announcements like change in tax slabs and interest sops for home purchases. On February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will read out her budget speech before the Lok Sabha, which will be telecast live across the country.

Budget speeches in the past have extended up to nearly three hours. On many occasions, finance ministers added colour to them, by including poetry and quotes from famous writers. Ahead of Budget 2023, Here is a look at five of those moments:

Manmohan Singh (1991)

Manmohan Singh quoted iconic French writer Victor Hugo in 1991, while talking about India's economic potential.

"Victor Hugo once said, “no power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come.” I suggest to this august House that the emergence of India as a major economic power in the world happens to be one such idea," Singh spoke. "Let the whole world hear it loud and clear. India is now wide awake. We shall prevail. We shall overcome."

The 1991 Budget was a landmark one, as it announced key economic reforms amid a prevalent crisis.

Yashwant Sinha (2001)

Yash Sinha recited the following verse during his 2001 Budget speech.

"Taqaazaa hai waqt ka ke toofaan se joojho, kahaan tak chaloge kinaare kinaare?". The times require you to battle the storms. How long will you keep walking the shore?

P Chidambaram (2007)

Chidambaram quoted the Tamil poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar's verse "Kodai Ali Sengol Kudi Ombal Nangum, Udaiyanam Vendharkku Oli" during his 2007 speech.

Its translation reads: "Generous grants, compassion, righteous rule and succour to the downtrodden are the hallmarks of good governance."

Arun Jaitley (2017)

Arun Jaitley made use of an Urdu couplet to convey that the BJP would effectively face the challenges it inherited from the UPA government.

"Kashti chalaane walon ne jab haar kar di patwar hamein, lehar lehar toofan mile aur mauj mauj manjdhaar hamein.

Phir bhi dikhaya hai humne, aur phir yeh dikha denge sabko, in halato mein aata hai daria karna paar humein."

When translated, the couplet said: "We found storms and rapids in each wave. But we showed, and will continue showing, we know how to cross the river, even in these circumstances."

Nirmala Sitharaman (2021)

In her COVID-19-era Budget speech, Nirmala Sitharaman quoted Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore to send across a message of hope in a changing world.

"Faith is the bird that feels the light and sings when the dawn is still dark," she said.

In her speech, Sitharaman also included a quote from Thiruvalluvar while announcing tax proposals.