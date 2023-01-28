English
    Budget 2023: Build new cities, it is what our future demands of the present

    By 2051, India may have an additional 335 million urban population. Several new cities will be needed to settle them

    TK Arun
    A viable market for municipal bonds is necessary for city development, and that is an integral part of developing a vibrant market for debt in the country

    India needs more than a pat on the back from fiscal-deficit-focused rating agencies and analysts, in order to regain economic vigour in a slowing world. A whole lot more. India needs a new New Deal, and, in the present national and global context, that would mean investing in a large project that creates demand for material and machines produced in India and for lots of labour, both skilled and unskilled, while adding to India’s future productive capacity. Building a new city is a good choice.

    Building a city is more a challenge of planning, project development and coordination, rather than of putting up the money needed to finance it. Rarely is a city owned by a single entity, whether individual or corporate. Rather, individual chunks of it will be owned by those who see the opportunity that a new city will create for themselves and for the country.

    China’s population is about two-thirds urban, whereas India’s is about half that proportion. Countries prosper because non-traditional sectors, industry and assorted services, grow, and these grow mostly in towns. New jobs are created in the sectors that grow faster than in the traditional sector of agriculture. People move from village to town to take up the new occupations, and thus countries urbanise.

    Existing Cities Choked 